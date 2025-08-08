'War 2': North America advance sales cross ₹2 crore
What's the story
The much-awaited action film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, is creating a storm at the North American box office. The Times of India reported that, with six days to go for its release, the movie has already raked in over $308K (₹2.69 crore) in advance ticket sales! This figure exceeds the first part's initial performance and is a testament to the star power of its lead actors and the popularity of YRF Spy Universe films.
Box office surge
'War 2' is gaining momentum
After a slow start, War 2 has started gaining momentum at the North American box office. The movie has sold 10,651 tickets from over 1,800 shows in the USA alone, contributing $286K to its earnings. With only six days left until release, the movie's daily sales are steadily rising, drawing increasing attention from both diaspora viewers and mainstream action movie fans.
Franchise continuation
About 'War 2'
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films's growing Spy Universe, following the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War (2019). The sequel holds special significance as it brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest action stars, Roshan and NTR. While Roshan reprises his role as super spy Kabir, NTR makes his Bollywood debut in a reportedly menacing role.
Box office expectations
What's next for 'War 2?'
The $308K figure puts War 2 significantly ahead of the original War's early pace. If this momentum continues, it could potentially cross the $750K-$1 million mark in premiere advances by showtime. With more shows being added every day, the film is expected to rule the South Asian box office in the US next weekend.