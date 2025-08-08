'War 2': North America advance sales cross ₹2 crore

'War 2': North America advance sales cross ₹2 crore

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:54 pm Aug 08, 202501:54 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited action film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, is creating a storm at the North American box office. The Times of India reported that, with six days to go for its release, the movie has already raked in over $308K (₹2.69 crore) in advance ticket sales! This figure exceeds the first part's initial performance and is a testament to the star power of its lead actors and the popularity of YRF Spy Universe films.