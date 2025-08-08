SC stays ₹50cr penalty on DJB, MCD over Yamuna pollution

The Supreme Court has stayed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order imposing a ₹50.44 crore penalty on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The penalty was for their alleged failure to control pollution in the city's stormwater drains, which eventually contaminates the Yamuna River. The stay was granted by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

Tribunal ruling NGT ordered to pay CPCB within 2 months In its November 2024 ruling, the NGT had ordered the DJB and MCD to pay ₹25.22 crore each to the Central Pollution Control Board within two months. The tribunal held DJB responsible for allowing untreated sewage and industrial waste to flow into stormwater drains, turning them into open sewers. It noted that despite repeated directions, DJB failed to maintain separate lines for sewage and stormwater.

Civic negligence MCD covered stormwater drains with concrete chambers for parking The NGT also criticized the MCD for covering parts of stormwater drains with concrete chambers to create parking space. This "wholly unmindful and illegal activity" changed the natural shape of drains, making cleaning difficult and worsening residents' problems. The tribunal referred to a 2016 NCR Planning Board report on encroachment and covering of drainage channels, silting, and sewage mixing into stormwater drains.