Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 50 people still missing, including army personnel India Aug 08, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon, causing massive floods and landslides that wiped out more than half of the area and cut off roads—including the main highway.

With ground access blocked, rescue teams have been using Indian Air Force and state helicopters to evacuate people and deliver supplies.