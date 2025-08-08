Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 50 people still missing, including army personnel
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon, causing massive floods and landslides that wiped out more than half of the area and cut off roads—including the main highway.
With ground access blocked, rescue teams have been using Indian Air Force and state helicopters to evacuate people and deliver supplies.
Rescue operations on
By August 8, about 80 stranded people were airlifted to safety, but over 50 are still missing—including nine army personnel.
NDRF teams are working through piles of debris up to 60 feet high as they search for survivors.
CM Dhami pledges salary to support rescue work
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is leading relief efforts from Uttarkashi itself.
He's even pledged his monthly salary to support rescue work and called on everyone—officials and citizens—to pitch in.
So far, two bodies have been recovered as operations continue.