IMD issues rain alert for north, northeast India until August 12
Heads up: The IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall across the northeast, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of central and northern India until August 12.
Arunachal Pradesh is on red alert for extremely heavy rain on August 8, 2025.
Flooding is already causing trouble in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as rivers rise above danger levels.
Landslide risks in northeast; orange alerts in Bihar, Tamil Nadu
Floods are worsening in UP and MP, with cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi seeing low-lying areas underwater. There are also landslide risks in the northeast.
Orange alerts are out for Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry due to expected downpours.
If you're in Hyderabad, expect some rain this weekend; Mumbai will be cloudy with light showers, while Delhi stays partly cloudy with a chance of light rain—so keep an umbrella handy just in case!