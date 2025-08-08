IMD issues rain alert for north, northeast India until August 12

Landslide risks in northeast; orange alerts in Bihar, Tamil Nadu

Floods are worsening in UP and MP, with cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi seeing low-lying areas underwater. There are also landslide risks in the northeast.

Orange alerts are out for Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry due to expected downpours.

If you're in Hyderabad, expect some rain this weekend; Mumbai will be cloudy with light showers, while Delhi stays partly cloudy with a chance of light rain—so keep an umbrella handy just in case!