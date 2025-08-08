Teen kills man involved in dad's 2008 murder
A 19-year-old college student in Chennai, Yuvanesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering Rajkumar—a man involved in his father's killing back in 2008.
Although Rajkumar had left crime years ago and started a business with his family, tensions flared after he reportedly mocked Yuvanesh about his father's death.
The confrontation turned deadly on a Wednesday at TP Chathiram.
Youth form gang to confront man
Yuvanesh and eight friends formed a gang to confront Rajkumar.
When Rajkumar tried to hide at a neighbor's house, the group chased him down and killed him in front of his family.
After the incident, Yuvanesh and two others surrendered to police; six more suspects are still being sought.
Police have filed murder charges, with investigations ongoing as they piece together how it all happened.