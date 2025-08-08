Teen kills man involved in dad's 2008 murder

Youth form gang to confront man

Yuvanesh and eight friends formed a gang to confront Rajkumar.

When Rajkumar tried to hide at a neighbor's house, the group chased him down and killed him in front of his family.

After the incident, Yuvanesh and two others surrendered to police; six more suspects are still being sought.

Police have filed murder charges, with investigations ongoing as they piece together how it all happened.