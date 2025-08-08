SC withdraws remarks on Allahabad HC judge in civil case
The Supreme Court has officially withdrawn its earlier critical remarks about Allahabad High Court judge Prashant Kumar, which were made over his handling of a tricky civil case that involved criminal charges.
Chief Justice B R Gavai clarified they wanted to protect the dignity of the courts—not target Judge Kumar personally.
SC recognizes need for high court chief justices' input
The Supreme Court had removed Judge Kumar from criminal cases after he allowed criminal summons in a civil dispute, sparking debate within the judiciary.
In response, seven Allahabad High Court judges wrote to their chief justice asking for a meeting about how such decisions are handled.
The Supreme Court has now also recognized that high court chief justices should have the final say on assigning cases—highlighting respect for judicial independence.