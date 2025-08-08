Uttarkashi cloudburst: Army sets up satellite internet for pilgrims' families India Aug 08, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on August 5, triggering flash floods and landslides that left hundreds stranded and cut off from the outside world—including a group of pilgrims from Gujarat.

After two tense days, the Indian Army stepped in with satellite internet so families could finally see and talk to their loved ones again.