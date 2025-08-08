Uttarkashi cloudburst: Army sets up satellite internet for pilgrims' families
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on August 5, triggering flash floods and landslides that left hundreds stranded and cut off from the outside world—including a group of pilgrims from Gujarat.
After two tense days, the Indian Army stepped in with satellite internet so families could finally see and talk to their loved ones again.
Pilgrims reunited with families after days of tension
Ten out of 11 stranded pilgrims were airlifted to Rishikesh and are now heading back to Gujarat. One pilgrim decided to continue the journey.
The rescue was a big team effort—Army, ITBP, disaster response teams, police—all working together.
Over 400 people rescued so far
Over 400 people have already been rescued from the area as emergency crews keep working around the clock.
Army engineers are repairing key roads to help more people get out safely.