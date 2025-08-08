Next Article
Bengaluru's Yellow Line to go completely driverless by early next year
Bengaluru's brand-new Yellow Line, which just opened on August 10, is set to go completely driverless by early next year.
Right now, trains run with drivers in a semi-automated mode, but the system is already built for full automation and has cleared its first big safety approval.
Siemens will finalize the software during this time
The shift to fully driverless (GoA-4) trains will take about six months. During this time, Siemens will finalize the software and authorities will review safety data before giving the green light.
For now, drivers will stay on board to help everyone feel safe as things transition.
The 19km line connects RV Road to Bommasandra and is expected to make city commutes smoother and cut down on traffic jams.