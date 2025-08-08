Bengaluru's Yellow Line to go completely driverless by early next year

Siemens will finalize the software during this time

The shift to fully driverless (GoA-4) trains will take about six months. During this time, Siemens will finalize the software and authorities will review safety data before giving the green light.

For now, drivers will stay on board to help everyone feel safe as things transition.

The 19km line connects RV Road to Bommasandra and is expected to make city commutes smoother and cut down on traffic jams.