Next Article
Lucknow gets heavy rain, breaks sticky humidity
Lucknow got a big dose of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, with over 6cm falling—finally breaking the sticky humidity.
The IMD put several districts on yellow alert as more showers are expected in eastern UP on Thursday.
Rain turns roads into rivers, causes traffic jams
The heavy rain quickly turned main areas like Hazratganj and Gomti Nagar into waterlogged zones, causing long traffic jams—even ambulances got stuck.
Police had to step in to help clear things up.
With cloudy skies, strong winds (up to 61km/h), and more rain likely, locals should be ready for ongoing travel hassles this week.