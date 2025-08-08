Delhi Metro Magenta Line is now fully driverless

First, they removed old driving consoles and let operators move freely inside trains. By May 2025, all operators were officially off duty on this line, with safety approvals in place. The Pink Line started its own automation journey this March and isn't far behind.

What does this mean for commuters?

With 97km of driverless tracks out of its 395km network, Delhi Metro is now one of the world's biggest automated metro systems.

This tech means more frequent trains, better punctuality, and safer rides—all good news for daily commuters.

And with Phase IV coming up, even more lines (including the new Golden Line) will get the driverless upgrade soon.