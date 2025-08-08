YSRCP leader's son involved in caste-based attack on Dalit man
A Dalit man named Pawan Kumar was allegedly kidnapped and beaten by two men connected to a senior YSR Congress Party leader in Tirupati.
The attackers, Anil Reddy and Dinesh, reportedly filmed the assault and sent the video to Pawan's father as a threat.
The incident happened at an office where the politician's son was also said to be present.
Police say the fight started over a rented bike but quickly turned into a caste-based attack.
Anil, who already has several cases against him, has been arrested along with another suspect.
Investigators are now looking into possible political motives and whether more people were involved.
The attack has sparked outrage among Dalit groups, with local leaders demanding strict action against those responsible.