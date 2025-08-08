Next Article
Rapido sponsors Pro-Govinda League, just a month after bike ban
Rapido is now sponsoring the Pro-Govinda League, a popular Dahi Handi event in Mumbai organized by Pratap Sarnaik's son.
The twist? Just last month, Maharashtra officials cracked down on Rapido for running illegal bike taxis—after Sarnaik himself booked a ride undercover to check out their operations.
Opposition leaders aren't holding back
Opposition leaders aren't holding back. Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar says it's odd to take money from the same company they penalized, while NCP (SP)'s Rohit Pawar even called it "blackmail."
The whole situation has people questioning if government power and private business are getting a little too cozy in Maharashtra.