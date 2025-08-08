Next Article
Uttarakhand: A decade of disasters in numbers
Uttarakhand has faced a rough 10 years, dealing with over 4,600 landslides, nearly 13,000 instances of heavy rain and floods, plus dozens of avalanches and cloudbursts since 2015.
More than 1,000 lives have been lost—landslides alone are behind about a third of these deaths.
Pauri Garhwal saw the most damage
Pauri Garhwal saw the most damage with over 2,000 landslides. Other districts like Pithoragarh and Chamoli have struggled too.
After recent flash floods in Uttarkashi in 2024, officials say it's time for better early warning systems and climate resilience to help protect people as extreme weather keeps coming.