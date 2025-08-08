Next Article
Woman kidnats niece to extort brother in property fight
In Rajkot, a 43-year-old woman named Reema Makahani tried to pull off a fake kidnapping—taking her six-year-old niece along—to pressure her brother Riyaz for money during a family property fight.
She even called him from a virtual number pretending they'd been released in Indore with nothing.
Both accused have been arrested
Police quickly figured out that Reema and her friend, advocate Rajveersinh Zala, had staged the whole thing hoping the child's involvement would make Riyaz pay up.
But Riyaz ignored their ransom messages, thinking they were spam.
Both Reema and Zala (who tried to harm himself but survived) have now been arrested and charged with kidnapping and conspiracy as the investigation continues.