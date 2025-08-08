Only 20 women recommended for HC judgeships since March 2024
Out of 136 people suggested for high court judge positions since March 2024, just 20 have been women.
Most of these women are already working as judicial officers, and only seven are practicing advocates.
The recommendations came from the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justices Chandrachud, Khanna, and Gavai.
Just 1 woman in SC bench
So far, the government has approved only 11 of these women judges, leaving nine still waiting—some even withdrew because of delays.
Right now, there's just one woman on the Supreme Court bench and only one female chief justice in any high court across India.
Women make up about 14.64% of all high court judges—a number that's still pretty low.
Legal experts say quicker and more inclusive appointments could help close this gender gap and make our courts more balanced for everyone.