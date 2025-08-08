Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dates, significance, and how to celebrate
Ganesh Chaturthi is back on August 27!
This 10-day festival celebrates Lord Ganesha—the elephant-headed god known for wisdom and fresh starts. It wraps up with Ganesh Visarjan in early September.
If you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, or Gujarat, expect big celebrations.
Know the rituals
It all starts with inviting Ganesha into homes and public spaces. Each day features prayers with flowers, fruits, and lots of sweets.
The story goes that Lord Shiva gave Ganesha his elephant head as a symbol of strength and wisdom.
The festival ends with immersing the idols in water—a moment for letting go and starting fresh together.
More than just a festival
Ganesh Chaturthi isn't just about rituals—it's about coming together through music, stories, and community events.
Even if you're not religious, it's a time when everyone gets to hit reset and celebrate new beginnings as one big group.