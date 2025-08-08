Himachal: Family of 4 among 6 killed in rockslide accident
On Thursday night in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, a car carrying six people—including a family of four—fell 500 meters into a gorge after being hit by a rockslide, just a kilometer from their home.
The accident happened near Chanwas in the Tissa area and comes during a season of heavy monsoon rains.
All victims were residents of Chanwas village
The victims included Rajesh, who taught at a local school, his wife Hanso (36), their teenagers Deepak (15) and Aarti (17), Rajesh's brother-in-law Hemraj, and another passenger.
Local villagers heard cries from the gorge and quickly called police; it took rescuers nearly six hours to recover everyone.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident
Police are looking into whether slippery roads or vehicle issues played a role.
With monsoon-triggered landslides and floods affecting Himachal, officials are urging everyone to be extra careful on hilly roads this season.