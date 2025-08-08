Himachal: Family of 4 among 6 killed in rockslide accident India Aug 08, 2025

On Thursday night in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, a car carrying six people—including a family of four—fell 500 meters into a gorge after being hit by a rockslide, just a kilometer from their home.

The accident happened near Chanwas in the Tissa area and comes during a season of heavy monsoon rains.