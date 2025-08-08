Next Article
Dharmasthala burial site probe halted amid tensions
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has put off checking a burial site in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, after a whistleblower revealed possible secret burials carried out by a former sanitation worker between 1998 and 2014.
Things have gotten tense locally, with YouTubers and residents clashing over how the town is being shown in the media.
So far, the SIT has inspected 12 sites and found skeletal remains at two.
The latest spot near the Netravati river is tricky to access due to past floods and changes in the area.
Investigators might use ground-penetrating radar to help search for remains as they keep digging into these serious claims.