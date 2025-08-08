Man shot dead by wife, lover in UP
Shahnawaz, a 28-year-old artisan from Haryana, was killed in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, while heading to a wedding with his wife.
Four men attacked him—he was beaten, stabbed, and shot—and he died later in the hospital from his injuries.
Note: The date "August 7" is inferred based on the context and not explicitly stated in the source article.
The crime and its initial investigation
Investigators found that Shahnawaz's wife, Maifreen, and her lover Tasavvur (who is also Shahnawaz's cousin) plotted the murder because Shahnawaz didn't approve of their relationship.
Three others helped carry out the attack.
At first it looked like a robbery since his bike and money were missing, but police recovered the bike and confirmed it was all about personal motives.
Maifreen is still missing
After filing a complaint herself, Maifreen disappeared and is still missing.
Police have arrested Tasavvur and another accomplice, recovered the weapons used in the crime, and collected CCTV footage as evidence.
The search for Maifreen and other suspects continues.