Karnataka plans ₹50,000 fine for tenants subletting without permission India Aug 08, 2025

Karnataka is planning to crack down on unauthorized subletting with a huge fine hike—tenants who sublet without their landlord's okay could now pay ₹50,000 instead of just ₹5,000.

It's all part of an update to the state's rent laws to address growing rental disputes and make things clearer for everyone renting or letting out homes.