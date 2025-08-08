Karnataka plans ₹50,000 fine for tenants subletting without permission
Karnataka is planning to crack down on unauthorized subletting with a huge fine hike—tenants who sublet without their landlord's okay could now pay ₹50,000 instead of just ₹5,000.
It's all part of an update to the state's rent laws to address growing rental disputes and make things clearer for everyone renting or letting out homes.
Landlords charging extra for subletting permission will face steeper fines—₹30,000 instead of ₹3,000.
Unregistered brokers must now sign up with officials or risk daily penalties that jump from ₹2,000 to ₹25,000 (and even more for repeat offenders).
The good news: jail time is off the table.
Amendment to be discussed in upcoming assembly session
The amendment will be discussed in the upcoming assembly session and introduces an online portal for registering rental agreements—making things simpler and more transparent.
Expect clearer eviction notice rules, fairer rent caps balancing both sides' interests, quicker dispute resolution, and tax perks to encourage affordable rentals across Karnataka.