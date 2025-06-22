How Canada qualified for 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

In a major development, Canada have qualified for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , scheduled to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They secured their spot after a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bahamas in the Americas Qualifiers at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, Ontario. This marks Canada's second consecutive qualification for the tournament since ther debut in 2024.

Path Five consecutive wins in Americas Qualifiers Canada's path to qualification was marked by a string of five consecutive victories in the America Qualifiers. Their latest win against Bahamas saw them chase down a modest target of 58 runs in just 5.3 overs, with Dilpreet Bajwa remaining unbeaten on 36. Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma earlier took three wickets each for Canada.

Dominance The team's journey in qualifiers Canada's journey to World Cup qualification was seamless. They currently have a Net Run Rate of +5.684. Their campaign began with a massive 110-run win over Bermuda. Canada defeated Cayman Islands and Bahamas twice each thereafter. Their final game of the qualifiers will be against Bermuda. Notably, Canada are the only unbeaten side so far.

Competition Other teams that have qualified Along with Canada, other teams that have qualified for the 20-team event include co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan. The remaining seven spots will be filled through regional qualifiers in Europe (July 5-11), Africa (September 19-October 4), and Asia-EAP (October 1-17).