Zak Crawley has been bunny to these bowlers in Tests

Jasprit Bumrah , India's ace fast bowler, bowled a majestic opening spell against England on Day 2 of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. He struck with the last ball of his first over to dismiss England opener Zak Crawley . The delivery was a peach, angling into the right-hander from over the wicket. Crawley edged the ball to Karun Nair at the first slip. Here we look at the bowlers who have trapped Crawley most times in Tests.

#4 Jayden Seales - 5 times As per ESPNcricinfo, young West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has trapped Crawley five times across eight innings in Test cricket. However, Crawley has been aggressive in this battle, scoring 99 runs off 123 balls, striking at 80.48. Three of these dismissals have come in the West Indies. The other two have been recorded in England.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 times Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also gave a hard time to Crawley. The duo tackled each other on 10 occasions, each in India, and Ashwin trapped him on five occasions. No other spinner has dismissed him as many or more times in the longest format. Meanwhile, the England opener garnered 110 runs in this battle while striking at 73.33. Notably, Crawley became Ashwin's 500th victim in Test cricket.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah - 5 times The second innings of the aforementioned Headingley Test saw Bumrah trap Crawley for the fifth time across 14 Test innings. The batter owns 122 runs from 233 balls at an average of 24.40. His strike rate in this contest is 52.36. Bumrah has enjoyed success against Crawley in England. Across 5 innings, Crawley has been dismissed four times at an average of 8.25. No other bowler has dismissed Crawley as many or more times in England.