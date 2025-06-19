What's the story

England will hope to ride on openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett when they take on India in the 1st Test of the 5-match series at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 onward.

England have a sound batting unit with Crawley and Duckett leading the line from the front. Both players complement each other well.

We decode their Test stats at Headingley, Leeds.