Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett's Test stats at Headingley, Leeds
England will hope to ride on openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett when they take on India in the 1st Test of the 5-match series at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 onward.
England have a sound batting unit with Crawley and Duckett leading the line from the front. Both players complement each other well.
We decode their Test stats at Headingley, Leeds.
Headingley
Headingley, Leeds: Crawley averages 27; Duckett averages 12.50
As per ESPNcricinfo, Crawley has played 2 Test matches at Headingley, Leeds. Across four innings, he owns 108 runs at an average of 27. His strike rate is 71.52, having faced 151 balls (HS: 44).
On the other hand, Duckett has an average of 12.50 from a solitary Test here.
He has scored 25 runs from 37 balls at this venue.
Crawley
Crawley's Test stats and numbers versus India
Crawley owns 3.023 runs from 54 Test matches at 31.48. He has 5 tons and 16 fifties.
In 9 matches against India, he has amassed 562 runs at 31.22 (50s: 5).
On home soil, Crawley has bagged 1,516 runs at 38.87 with 10 fifty-plus scores.
Versus India at home, the right-handed batter has smashed 88 runs across 4 innings at 22.
Duckett
Duckett's Test stats and numbers versus India
Duckett owns 2,410 runs from 33 Test matches (61 innings) at 41.55. He has 5 tons and 13 fifties.
In 7 matches against India, he has amassed 361 runs at 27.76 (100s: 1).
On home soil, Duckett has bagged 1,007 runs at 47.95 with 7 fifty-plus scores.
He is yet to face India at home so far and this will be his first assignment.