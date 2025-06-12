Revisiting best Test knocks of Sachin Tendulkar in England
What's the story
India are set to lock horns with England in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
The visitors will be led by a young Shubman Gill, who has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's captain.
Over the years, several Indian batters have ruled the roost in the nation.
One such veteran was Sachin Tendulkar, who averaged as stunning 51.73 in England (Tests).
#1
193 (330) in Leeds, 2002
Tendulkar's best knock in England came in 2002.
He duly dominated the English bowlers in the Leeds Test, where India claimed an innings victory.
In their only innings, India racked up 628/8d, with Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly slamming tons.
Tendulkar fell short of his double-century, scoring a 330-ball 193 (19 fours and 3 sixes).
England were bowled out for 273 and 309.
#2
91 (197) in Nottingham, 2007
Tendulkar's 91-run knock in the 2007 Nottingham Test against England was worth a century.
It set up India's historic Test series, their last on England soil.
Responding to England's (198), India compiled 481. Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Tendulkar, Ganguly, and VVS Laxman slammed fifties.
Tendulkar, who played 197 balls, added a 96-run stand with Ganguly.
India later won by seven wickets.
#3
119* (189) in Manchester, 1990
Tendulkar showed signs of his greatness in only his second Test on England soil.
In the first innings of 1990 Manchester Test, India were in trouble (57/3) in response to England's 519.
Sanjay Manjrekar (93), Mohammad Azharuddin (179), and Tendulkar (68) powered India to 432 thereafter.
England eventually set India a 408-run target. Although the match was drawn, Tendulkar's 189-ball 119* made headlines.
Do you know?
Do you know?
As per ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer for India against England in Test cricket. The Master Blaster finished with 2,535 runs from 32 Tests at a remarkable average of 51.73. His tally includes 7 tons and 13 half-centuries.