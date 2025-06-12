What's the story

India are set to lock horns with England in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The visitors will be led by a young Shubman Gill, who has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's captain.

Over the years, several Indian batters have ruled the roost in the nation.

One such veteran was Sachin Tendulkar, who averaged as stunning 51.73 in England (Tests).