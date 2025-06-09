Rishabh Pant suffers injury scare during practice session: Details here
What's the story
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered an injury scare during the team's first practice session in England.
The incident occurred while he was batting, when he was hit on his left arm, as per RevSportz .
The blow caused him severe pain and he had to be treated with an ice pack by the team doctor.
Despite the scare, Pant later confirmed that he was fine and there were no serious injury concerns.
Preparation
Indian team commenced training in England
Under the leadership of newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, Team India recently arrived in England for a highly-anticipated five-Test series.
The players underwent a rigorous training session on Sunday, their first outing in nets after reaching the European nation.
Pant was among the star Indian players who trained hard at Beckenham to fine-tune their red-ball game before the first Test at Headingley, starting on June 20.
Injury details
Pant gets bandaged after hit on arm
During the practice session, Pant was hit on his left arm while batting. The blow caused him severe pain and he had to be treated with an ice pack by the team doctor.
His left arm was bandaged and he didn't participate in the rest of the training session, focusing on recovery instead.
However, it wasn't a serious injury as confirmed by both Pant himself and the team doctor later on.
Team dynamics
Pant's vice-captaincy debut in England
Despite his recent white-ball form, Pant is a force to reckon with in the Test format.
His flamboyance and aggression make him an asset for India in this format of the game.
He has been instrumental in several match-winning knocks for India, including their miraculous victory at Gabba.
As vice-captain of the side, he will be expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Test series against England.