What's the story

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered an injury scare during the team's first practice session in England.

The incident occurred while he was batting, when he was hit on his left arm, as per RevSportz .

The blow caused him severe pain and he had to be treated with an ice pack by the team doctor.

Despite the scare, Pant later confirmed that he was fine and there were no serious injury concerns.