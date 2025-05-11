Who is India's most successful Test captain on England soil?
What's the story
India will embark on their much-awaited tour to England following the 2025 IPL season.
While the hunt for a new skipper continues, speculations regarding Virat Kohli's Test career are rife.
India, who are undergoing a transition phase, will aim to win their first Test series on England soil since July 2007.
Notably, the side has claimed only nine Test wins in England since 1932.
Virat Kohli
Most Test wins as Indian captain in England
Virat Kohli, India's most successful Test skipper, has led the side in 10 Tests on England soil.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no other player has captained India in more than nine such Tests. MS Dhoni follows Kohli on this list with nine appearances.
Under Kohli, India won three and lost six Tests in England between 2018 and 2021 (Draw: 1).
Information
Multiple Test wins in England
It is worth noting that Kohli is one of only two Indian captains with multiple Test wins on England soil. Under the legendary Kapil Dev, India beat England 2-0 away from home in 1986.
Milestones
India's milestones wins in the nation
India's first-ever Test series win in England came in 1971, under Ajit Wadekar's leadership. They beat England 1-0.
In 2007, Rahul Dravid led India to their first Test series win (1-0) in England in 21 years.
Notably, India's only Test win at Headingley, Leeds, in the 21st century came in 2002.
In 2021, India won at The Oval after over 50 years, under Kohli.
Information
Indian captains with win at Lord's
Only three Indian captains have won a Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. Kapil was the first to achieve the feat in 1986, with Dhoni (2014) and Kohli (2021) following suit.
Runs
Most Test runs as Indian captain in England
Kohli leads the show in terms of runs as well, among Indian captains, in England.
He has racked up 868 runs at an average of 45.68 while leading India in the country. Dhoni follows him with 569 runs.
Kohli is one of only two Indian captains with multiple Test tons in England. He has tallied two centuries, as many as Mohammad Azharuddin owns.