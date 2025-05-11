What's the story

India will embark on their much-awaited tour to England following the 2025 IPL season.

While the hunt for a new skipper continues, speculations regarding Virat Kohli's Test career are rife.

India, who are undergoing a transition phase, will aim to win their first Test series on England soil since July 2007.

Notably, the side has claimed only nine Test wins in England since 1932.