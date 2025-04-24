Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir': Details here
What's the story
Gautam Gambhir, the current Indian cricket team head coach, has reportedly received death threats from "ISIS Kashmir."
According to an ANI report, this shocking development led him to seek police protection.
He filed a formal complaint with Delhi Police on Wednesday, asking them to register an FIR after receiving threatening emails.
Threat details
Gambhir received chilling emails
The former BJP MP received the threatening emails on April 22, one in the afternoon and another in the evening. Both messages had the chilling phrase "IKillU."
Notably, this isn't the first time that Gambhir has received such threats. In November 2021, when he was a sitting Member of Parliament, he also received a threatening email from an unidentified sender.
Attack condemnation
Gambhir condemns recent terror attack in Pahalgam
On a related note, Gambhir condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.
He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences, writing "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."
The attack is one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama terror incident.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family’s security: Office of… pic.twitter.com/MEG26UIwFh— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025