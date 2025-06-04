England opener Jamie Smith gears up for India Test series
What's the story
England batter Jamie Smith believes opening the innings in the West Indies ODI series was "great practice" ahead of the Test series against India at home.
He scored a 25-ball half-century during England's seven-wicket victory at The Oval. It was his maiden fifty in the format.
Smith said taking on "quality" new-ball bowlers has helped improve his overall game.
Series stats
Smith fared well in 3rd ODI
In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Smith scored 37, 0, and 64 runs. He maintained an impressive strike rate of 180.35 throughout the series.
His consistent performances have made him a regular member of England's ODI squads since last September.
Smith made his international debut last year in the Test format, replacing Jonny Bairstow.
Upcoming challenge
Smith not part of T20I squad
Smith is not part of England's T20I squad for the West Indies series, starting Friday, as Phil Salt returns from the IPL to replace him.
The former will be back for the 1st Test against India, starting June 20.
"I feel good," Smith said, adding that he hopes to head into the India series quite fresh after a successful prep period in the next 10 days.
Stats
A look at his international stats
In 10 Tests, Smith has racked up 641 runs at an average of 42.73. His tally includes a ton and four half-centuries.
Last year, Smith scored a fine century in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester. His 111-run knock helped England win by five wickets.
The English batter also owns 258 runs in 13 ODIs at a strike rate of 113.15.
Future prospects
On upcoming Test matches
Smith said England's next 10 Tests, including a grueling Ashes series in Australia after the five-match India series, could be legacy-defining.
"We're playing the two best nations," he said. "It's always going to be talked about, and the key for us and the group that we have at the moment is we're focusing on one game at a time."