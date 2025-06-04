IPL 2025: Winners RCB take home ₹20 crore prize money
What's the story
On June 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
RCB claimed their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As winners, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB took home a cash prize of ₹20 crore, with runners-up Punjab Kings getting ₹12.5 crore.
Here are further details.
Title triumph
RCB beat PBKS to win maiden IPL title
RCB's victory came after they racked up 190/9 in 20 overs and successfully defended the target. PBKS eventually lost by six runs.
Virat Kohli was instrumental in laying the foundation for RCB with his knock of 43 runs. However, his strike rate was under the scanner.
Krunal Pandya was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling. He took two wickets.
Information
Prize money of GT and MI
Gujarat Titans, who finished third and lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, got ₹7 crore. Meanwhile, MI received ₹6.50 crore. The five-time IPL champions were defeated by PBKS in Qualifier 2.
Player recognition
Sudharsan, Prasidh bag these awards
GT opener Sai Sudharsan bagged the Orange Cap. He ended up scoring 759 runs from 15 matches at an incredible average of 54.21. He hit six fifties and a ton in his record-breaking season.
Sudharsan took home ₹10 lakh for this incedible performance.
His teammate Prasidh Krishna, who claimed the Purple Cap, also received ₹10 lakh. He finished with 25 wickets in 15 games.
Additional accolades
Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav
Apart from this, Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged teh Most Valuable Player of the Season (MVP). For this, he received a prize money of ₹50 lakh.
In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.
Suryakumar became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season. He earlier broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar.
Players
These players also became richer
Kamindu Mendis was given the 'Catch of the Season' award. He received ₹10 lakh.
Sudarshan got the award for most fours, Fantasy King of the Season and Emerging Player. He got ₹10 lakh each for these.
Nicholas Pooran, who hit the most sixes, got ₹10 lakh.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi received the Tata Curve Car for 'Striker of the Season'.
Mohammed Siraj bowled the most number of dot balls, for which he got ₹10 lakh.