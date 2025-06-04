What's the story

On June 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

RCB claimed their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As winners, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB took home a cash prize of ₹20 crore, with runners-up Punjab Kings getting ₹12.5 crore.

Here are further details.