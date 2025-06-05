What's the story

England's national selector, Luke Wright, has hinted at Jofra Archer's potential return to the Test squad for the 2nd match of the impending series against India.

The game is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston next month.

However, this is contingent on Archer proving his fitness during an upcoming Sussex-Durham clash at Chester-le-Street in two weeks' time.

Notably, Archer wasn't named in the squad announced on Thursday.