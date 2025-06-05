Jofra Archer could return for 2nd Test against India: Details
What's the story
England's national selector, Luke Wright, has hinted at Jofra Archer's potential return to the Test squad for the 2nd match of the impending series against India.
The game is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston next month.
However, this is contingent on Archer proving his fitness during an upcoming Sussex-Durham clash at Chester-le-Street in two weeks' time.
Notably, Archer wasn't named in the squad announced on Thursday.
Injury history
No FC appearance in four years
Archer hasn't played a First-Class match in four years. His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021.
Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly re-introducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches.
He was earlier ruled out of the West Indies ODI series with a thumb injury.
The team hopes Archer will be a part of their pace bowling attack for the Ashes tour to Australia later this year.
Comeback strategy
Archer to play against Durham
Despite the setback, Archer is now close to making a comeback.
Wright revealed that the "plan is for him to play a few second-team games for Sussex before facing Durham during the first Test (June 22-25)."
If all goes well, Archer should be available for selection in the 2nd Test.
Archer was recently seen in action in the 2025 Indian Premier League season. He took 11 wickets from 12 games for Rajasthan Royals before departing to the UK.
Career
A look at his Test career
Archer hogged the limelight in his debut Test series, the 2019 Ashes in England. He troubled the Australian batters with his fearsome bouncers.
However, he has managed to play just 13 Tests ever since, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His tally includes 3 fifers.
Notably, Archer snapped up 2 six-wicket hauls in the 2019 Ashes.
Information
England squad for 1st India Test
England squad for 1st India Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith(wicket-keeper), Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.