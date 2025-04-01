ECB could retire iconic India-England Pataudi Trophy: Details here
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is said to be mulling the retirement of the Pataudi Trophy, the prestigious bilateral Test series between England and India.
The move could be executed during India's upcoming tour to England in June-July this year.
Though the exact reason is unknown, it is believed a new trophy may be introduced with names of recent cricketing legends from both nations.
Here are further details.
Official stance
ECB spokesperson refrains from commenting on Pataudi Trophy retirement
When Cricbuzz reached out, an ECB spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the speculation of retiring the Pataudi Trophy.
"This is not something we'll be able to offer you a comment on," he said on March 31 evening.
However, sources close to the family of late MAK Pataudi, a former Indian captain after whom the trophy is named, have been informed of this development.
Family concerns
Sharmila Tagore's dissatisfaction over ECB's treatment
Sharmila Tagore, late MAK Pataudi's wife, had earlier expressed her displeasure over how the ECB treated their family.
She recalled how Andrew Strauss, then English captain, saw Tiger (Pataudi) being unsure of what to do with the trophy.
"Tiger handed him the trophy but this exchange was neither photographed nor televised," she said in a 2018 interview with Sportstar.
Pataudi, one of India's finest captains, passed away in September 2011.
Retirement instances
Retiring trophies: A rare occurrence in cricket
Retiring a trophy isn't common in cricket, but there have been instances, like the Wisden Trophy, which was retired and renamed as the Richards-Botham trophy.
The Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007 during India's tour of England.
In India, it is called the Anthony de Mello Trophy, after a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and has been awarded since 1951.