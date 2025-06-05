What's the story

Team England has named a 14-player squad for the first Test of the five-match series against visitors India at Headingley, which begins on 20 June.

All-rounders Jamie Overton and Chris Woakes have returned to the Ben Stokes-led team.

Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope are among the key batters in the side.

Shoaib Bashir is the solitary specialist spinner in the squad.