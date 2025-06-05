England announce squad for 1st Test versus India
What's the story
Team England has named a 14-player squad for the first Test of the five-match series against visitors India at Headingley, which begins on 20 June.
All-rounders Jamie Overton and Chris Woakes have returned to the Ben Stokes-led team.
Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Ollie Pope are among the key batters in the side.
Shoaib Bashir is the solitary specialist spinner in the squad.
Information
A look at England's squad
England squad for 1st India Test: Ben Stokes (c), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith(wk), Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.
Overton
Overton's fitness still uncertain
Overton, who has been a regular in white-ball cricket lately, made his only Test appearance against New Zealand in 2022.
He took two wickets and scored an impressive 97 runs during that match.
However, the all-rounder's fitness for the upcoming match is still uncertain.
He had broken the little finger of his right hand during a recent ODI series against West Indies.
Squad additions
Woakes and Carse also return to the squad
England have also brought back Woakes and Brydon Carse to strengthen their pace attack.
Both players missed the start of the season due to injuries. Woakes is likely to replace Sam Cook in the XI, who kept his place after a quiet debut against Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, Carse could make his home debut after impressing during winter tours in Pakistan and New Zealand.
Bethell
Jacob Bethell returns; pressure on Pope and Crawley
Jacob Bethell also makes his return to the squad after IPL commitments. He impressed with his performances against West Indies and on the New Zealand tour.
However, his reintroduction puts pressure on vice-captain Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley.
Though both players scored centuries in the recent four-day Tes against Zimbabwe, they have blown hot and cold lately in Test matches.
Atkinson
Gus Atkinson misses out
Star England seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of this game due to a right hamstring strain.
The injury was sustained during a one-off Test match against Zimbabwe last month.
Notably, the pacer has been a key player in England's bowling department, with 55 wickets in just 12 Tests. His tally already includes 3 fifers.