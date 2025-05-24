Shoaib Bashir: Youngest England bowler to reach 50 Test wickets
What's the story
Shoaib Bashir has written his name in history books by becoming the youngest bowler to take 50 Test wickets for England.
The right-arm off-spinner accomplished the incredible milestone on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
He achieved the milestone by taking the wicket of Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine in the 21st over of the match.
Record
Previous record and Bashir's impressive debut
Aged just 21 years and 222 days, Bashir became the youngest English bowler to reach the 50-wicket mark in Tests.
The previous record for the youngest England bowler to achieve 50 Test wickets was held by Steven Finn (22 years and 60 days).
Finn represented England in 36 Tests and took 125 wickets.
Meanwhile, Bashir made his Test debut last year at the age of 20 against India in Vishakhapatnam, where he took four wickets.
Record
Bashir's record-breaking achievement
Bashir's path to this milestone started when Sam Cook provided England with the first breakthrough by sending Ben Curran back for mere six runs.
Ervine and Brian Bennett then stitched a partnership of more than 50 runs, threatening to cement Zimbabwe's place in the match.
However, before they could dominate, Bashir came to the rescue by sending Ervine (42) back.
He claimed two more wickets as Zimbabwe were folded for just 265 while responding to England's first innings score (565/6).
Performance
Three-fer for Bashir
Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers in the second innings, claiming 3/62 from 16.4 overs.
Playing his 16th Test, the young spinner has raced to 52 scalps at an average of 39.07, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He also boasts three five-wicket hauls alongside the best bowling inning of 5/41.
Bashir's best match figures are worth 8/198.