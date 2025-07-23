Fate of Asia Cup to be decided on July 24

The fate of the 2025 Asia Cup could be determined at Thursday's Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Annual General Meeting in Dhaka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), represented by Rajeev Shukla , will attend the meeting virtually. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket's participation remains unclear as the board is yet to confirm whether it will join in person or online. Notably, the tournament has been shrouded in mystery amid the ongoing India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.

Hosting responsibilities BCB to host the meeting As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the first time Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host a "high-level ACC meeting." However, BCB president Aminul Islam clarified that the board is just providing logistical support to the ACC. He said, "We agreed with the ACC to organize this year's AGM. It is an ACC program." Despite initial speculation that they might skip the meeting, both Afghanistan and Oman have confirmed their attendance. Nepal will also attend virtually, like the BCCI.

Meeting arrangements BCB president on meeting arrangements BCB president Islam said they are in constant communication with the ACC, who is updating them about attendees. He said, "We are in touch with the ACC, who is informing us who is coming and who is not, as we have to make arrangements for airport pick-ups, hotel bookings and other support."