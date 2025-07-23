How do never-seen-before Epstein-Trump photos change their previously believed relationship? 

Newly uncovered photos and videos have revealed more details about United States President Donald Trump 's relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The footage from a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York shows Trump and Epstein laughing and chatting together before the event. This discovery was made by CNN's KFile while reviewing archival footage of Trump from the 1990s and 2000s.

Wedding revelation Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples The new footage and photos also confirm that Epstein attended Trump's wedding to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in 1993. This was previously unknown. High-society photographer Dafydd Jones took photos of Trump with his children at the Harley Davidson Cafe opening in New York in October 1993, where Epstein was also present. Two months later, Jones was tasked by a media outlet with photographing Trump's wedding. One of the photographs he shot showed Epstein entering the event.

Twitter Post Epstein at Trump's wedding to Marla Maples 🚨 Photos confirm for the first time that Jeffrey Epstein attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.



No wonder he’s desperate to change the conversation to Obama. Don’t let him. pic.twitter.com/lZc3UE9QAa — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 22, 2025

Long-standing ties Trump's friendship with Epstein Trump's relationship with Epstein dates back to the 1980s, with regular appearances at social events in Palm Beach and New York. Despite their friendship, no law enforcement authorities have ever accused Trump of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. The two had a falling-out in the mid-2000s over a real estate deal dispute in Palm Beach, The Washington Post reported.

Fashion connection Trump's past comments on Epstein According to CNN, Epstein's presence at the 1999 fashion show is also indicative of his long-standing ties to Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder of Victoria's Secret's parent company. Epstein managed Wexner's finances from 1987 to around 2007. In a New York Magazine profile of Epstein in 2002, Trump called him "a terrific guy," saying he had known him for 15 years and shared an interest in younger women.