How Uber is ensuring safety of women in the US

Uber is piloting its "women preferences" feature in the United States, a move aimed at enhancing safety and comfort for female riders. The feature, which allows women to choose female drivers for their trips, was first introduced in Saudi Arabia six years ago. Since then, it has expanded to 40 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, India and Mexico.

Pilot launch How the feature works The "women preferences" feature will be piloted in Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco. To use this feature, female riders can set a preference for a woman driver on the Uber app. This increases their chances of getting matched with a female driver when they request a ride. If the wait time is longer than expected, they can opt for another ride option provided by Uber.

Mutual choice What it means for women drivers The "women preferences" feature isn't just for riders. Women drivers can also switch their settings to "women rider preference." This way, they can choose to pick up only female passengers. However, this setting is not permanent and can be changed anytime if the driver wants to accept trip requests from all riders.