US trade deal could boost India's GDP by 0.6%

A comprehensive trade agreement between India and the US could significantly enhance India's export and manufacturing capabilities, according to Bloomberg Economics. The study, conducted by economists Abhishek Gupta and Eleonora Mavroeidi, predicts that such a deal could increase India's GDP by as much as 0.6%. When services are included in the equation, total exports to the US are expected to rise by an impressive 64%.

Sectoral impact Gains expected to be driven by textiles, light manufacturing The potential gains from the India-US trade deal are expected to be majorly driven by sectors such as textiles and light manufacturing. This includes a range of products from toys and furniture to other consumer goods. The report highlights that this trade agreement could be a "turning point" for India's domestic manufacturing sector, further strengthening its position in the global market.

Negotiation pressure July 9 deadline for trade deal negotiations The urgency of the India-US trade deal negotiations is heightened by a July 9 deadline, after which higher tariffs could come into play. If no agreement is reached, India could be subjected to steeper duties. A trade deal with the US, even one with a 10% tariff, could make India an attractive alternative for global businesses looking to diversify their supply chains.

Economic consequences India could lose one-third of direct exports to US Bloomberg Economics has warned that if a trade pact isn't secured, India could lose over one-third of its direct exports to the US. This could also result in a 0.7% decline in GDP if reciprocal tariffs are raised to 26%. India was among the first countries to initiate trade talks with the US this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making major concessions early on. However, negotiations have since become complicated over sensitive issues like agriculture.