'Google Play X Unity' certification program announced: What is it?
The program is free of cost

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 23, 2025
08:04 pm
What's the story

Google has announced a new initiative, the Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training program, at the I/O Connect event in Bengaluru. The tech giant has partnered with Unity, the 3D content creation platform behind popular games such as Free Fire and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The free certification program is aimed at aspiring and professional game developers in India.

Program

More than 30 hours of online training

The program, supported by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), will provide over 30 hours of online training across three learning tracks: Game Developer, Artist, and Programmer. The initiative is aimed at equipping participants with in-demand industry skills and helping them access Unity's certifications.

Launch details

Program to start with 500 developers

Google will launch the program with 500 developers in partnership with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The tech giant has also announced plans to take this initiative nationwide. The Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training program has already been successful in Indonesia, helping 1,500 developers over the last three years.

Success

Success of generative AI upskilling program

Google has also highlighted the success of its Google Cloud's Gen AI Exchange Program, launched in May this year. The initiative, aimed at upskilling the Indian developers in generative AI, has seen over 270,000 registrations since its launch.