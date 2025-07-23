'Google Play X Unity' certification program announced: What is it?

Google has announced a new initiative, the Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training program, at the I/O Connect event in Bengaluru. The tech giant has partnered with Unity, the 3D content creation platform behind popular games such as Free Fire and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The free certification program is aimed at aspiring and professional game developers in India.

Program More than 30 hours of online training The program, supported by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), will provide over 30 hours of online training across three learning tracks: Game Developer, Artist, and Programmer. The initiative is aimed at equipping participants with in-demand industry skills and helping them access Unity's certifications.

Launch details Program to start with 500 developers Google will launch the program with 500 developers in partnership with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The tech giant has also announced plans to take this initiative nationwide. The Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training program has already been successful in Indonesia, helping 1,500 developers over the last three years.