Threads will now show you how your posts are performing
What's the story
Meta has launched an advanced analytics dashboard on Threads, its microblogging platform. The update is aimed at helping creators better understand their content's performance and audience engagement. This move can be seen as part of Meta's strategy to compete with X in the social media space. The new dashboard on Threads provides detailed insights into likes, replies, quotes, and reposts.
Dashboard features
Insights into audience data, engagement trends
The update offers comprehensive audience data such as age, gender, city, as well as country of origin. Plus, it allows users to track engagement trends over a period ranging from one week to three months.
Strategy refinement
Dashboard shows views coming from different platforms
The new dashboard gives creators a clear picture of how each post contributes to their growth. It shows where the views are coming from—be it Threads, Instagram, or Facebook. This feature is designed to help creators refine content strategy and engage better with their audience.
User growth
Threads is closing in on X's userbase
In June this year, Threads recorded a whopping 115 million daily mobile users, marking a staggering 127% jump from last year. Meanwhile, X's numbers were at 132 million. With the introduction of these new tools on Threads, Meta hopes to attract even more creators as competition in the social media space heats up.