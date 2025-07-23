Threads will now show you how your posts are performing

Meta has launched an advanced analytics dashboard on Threads , its microblogging platform. The update is aimed at helping creators better understand their content's performance and audience engagement. This move can be seen as part of Meta's strategy to compete with X in the social media space. The new dashboard on Threads provides detailed insights into likes, replies, quotes, and reposts.

Dashboard features Insights into audience data, engagement trends The update offers comprehensive audience data such as age, gender, city, as well as country of origin. Plus, it allows users to track engagement trends over a period ranging from one week to three months.

Strategy refinement Dashboard shows views coming from different platforms The new dashboard gives creators a clear picture of how each post contributes to their growth. It shows where the views are coming from—be it Threads, Instagram, or Facebook. This feature is designed to help creators refine content strategy and engage better with their audience.