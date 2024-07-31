Threads makes it easier for people to explore trending topics
Threads, a new social media platform rivaling Elon Musk's X, has launched an innovative feature that emphasizes trending topics above posts. The update was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday. The new feature is currently available to users in the US and allows them to explore more posts related to a specific topic by tapping on a label.
New feature aims to enhance user experience
You can now tap on a Threads post to see related trending topics highlighted by a label—much like a hashtag. Once you tap on that label, you can see more posts related to that topic. The new window will show "Top" and "Recent" tabs to further help you filter posts based on popularity and timing of post. "Hoping this makes it easier to find posts and follow conversations that are relevant to your interests," said Mosseri in a Threads post.
Threads's continuous efforts to improve content discovery
The introduction of the trending topics feature is part of Threads's ongoing commitment to help users discover more content relevant to their interests. In May, the platform began implementing a new multi-feed experience on its desktop interface, similar to TweetDeck. This was designed to enhance user experience by offering more personalized content. Threads is also experimenting with a similar multi-feed experience for a select group of iOS users.