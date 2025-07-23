You can now buy Angel One's life insurance in India

Leading fintech platform Angel One has announced a joint venture with Singapore -based insurtech company LivWell. The move is aimed at launching a digital-first life insurance service in India . The new company will be co-promoted by Angel One (26%) and LivWell Holding Company (74%), with an investment of ₹400 crore. This is the first time a fintech firm has partnered with an insurtech to create such a business in India.

Market strategy India is largely underinsured, says Angel One The JV will target India's growing base of digital-native consumers. Angel One highlighted that India is largely underinsured, with protection gaps exceeding 83%, especially among young earners aged between 26 and 35 years. The new company intends to leverage automation and personalization to provide affordable and accessible insurance solutions, thereby bridging these protection gaps in the country.

Digital transformation 'Accessible and transparent insurance needed' Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO at Angel One, stressed on the need for accessible and transparent insurance as India embraces digital financial services. "This partnership deepens our offerings across the financial lifecycle - bringing us closer to delivering a seamless and end-to-end experience across savings, investing, as well as protection," he said.