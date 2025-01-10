Got insurance? Why every tutor needs a plan B
What's the story
Online tutoring in India has exploded, transforming from a side gig into a booming career. But with great teaching power comes great responsibility—and risks.
Whether you're tutoring students in science or shaping young minds, protecting your financial future should be at the top of your to-do list.
Enter insurance: the secret weapon every tutor needs to safeguard their income and career.
Let's dive into the world of insurance, making sure you're not just teaching, but securing a smart future.
Professional indemnity
Understanding professional indemnity insurance
Online tutors, you need professional indemnity insurance. Why? Well, it covers you against claims from students or clients who have suffered losses due to your negligence or errors in the services you provided.
Say, a student suffers an academic setback because of your advice on a subject - this insurance would cover your legal expenses and any potential compensation up to the insured sum, which typically starts at ₹500,000.
Data protection
Securing data breach coverage
In the era of online tuition, protecting your and your students' sensitive information is more important than ever.
Data breach coverage is a critical part of cyber liability insurance, providing protection against losses resulting from data theft, hacking, or even accidental release of sensitive info.
This coverage helps with legal fees, notification costs, and even PR efforts to restore your reputation as a tutor after a breach.
Asset safety
Opting for equipment insurance
Online tutoring relies heavily on digital devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones.
Hence, equipment insurance is vital as it protects against the accidental damage or loss of these devices due to accidents, thefts, or natural calamities.
Policies may either replace the equipment at its present market value or reimburse its original purchase price.
Tutors should opt for policies offering extensive coverage with the least number of exclusions.
Health security
Prioritizing health insurance plans
Since online tutoring is a sedentary job, health insurance becomes crucial.
A good plan provides coverage for medical emergencies, encompassing hospitalization and pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, with a minimum sum insured of ₹3 lakhs. This can be enhanced, depending on one's and family's medical history.
With such robust insurance in place, tutors can focus on their passion without the worry of financial strain arising from health concerns.