Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities will serve as advisors

This WeWork India rival wants to raise ₹2,600cr via IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:08 pm Jul 15, 202508:08 pm

What's the story

The Executive Centre, a leading flexible workspace provider, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in India. The company hopes to raise around ₹2,600 crore ($303 million) from the listing. The move comes as part of its strategy to tap into India's growing demand for workspaces. To facilitate the process, The Executive Centre has roped in Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities Limited as its advisors.