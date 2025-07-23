Ukrainian model breaks silence after being 'assaulted' by 'rich Russians'

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk (20) has alleged she was brutally assaulted by a group of "rich Russian kids" at a five-star hotel party in Dubai . The attack left her with serious injuries, including multiple broken limbs and a shattered spine, which reportedly resulted in her being wheelchair-bound. The incident occurred back in March when Kovalchuk was found bloodied and abandoned on the roadside after being missing for a week.

Incident details Kovalchuk's journey to Dubai and subsequent assault Kovalchuk had traveled to Dubai for a shoot for her OnlyFans account. After missing her flight to Thailand, she accepted an invitation from a 19-year-old acquaintance from a karaoke bar to attend an event in his hotel room. The party was attended by wealthy businessmen from Ukraine and Russia. Kovalchuk alleges that the men started bullying her. She told RIA Novosti, "They started making fun of me like 'you belong to us, we will do whatever we want.'"

Assault details Her belongings were taken She reveals that the men soon started breaking glass bottles aggressively. Kovalchuk claims that her belongings and passport were taken away by the men. One woman from this group reportedly slapped her and left wearing her clothes, despite protests. The situation escalated when the men started making sexual advances toward Kovalchuk. "I did not reciprocate, and this aggression was also heating them up."

Escape attempt Kovalchuk's escape attempt and subsequent injuries In a bid to escape, Kovalchuk was able to run to a nearby construction site and hide inside. However, she was reportedly found, beaten up, and thrown from a ledge. "I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall," she told the Daily Mail. Eventually, someone spotted her lying injured on the road in only a hotel bathrobe and called an ambulance.

Allegations Her allegations against Dubai Police and authorities Kovalchuk alleges that the police waited for three months before the cameras were wiped, destroying any evidence. She also claims her passport was withheld, and Dubai Police didn't cooperate with her much. The two men she named were arrested, but only for a day. They were released due to "lack of evidence." Her mother Anna accused the men of treating her daughter "like a pet" and tormenting her for entertainment.