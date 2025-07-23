'Hidden cameras' in trainee policewomen's bathrooms spark uproar in Gorakhpur 

Around 600 women police recruits at the Gorakhpur Police Training Centre in Uttar Pradesh staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that hidden cameras were installed in the bathrooms of the training center, violating their privacy. They also complained about poor facilities, including dirty bathrooms and inadequate drinking water. The protest started on Saturday after the recruits noticed something suspicious in the bathrooms.

Protest details Here's what the recruits said One recruit said, "We noticed something suspicious in the bathroom and checked closely. When we discovered it was a hidden camera...Our dignity has been violated." In response to the protest, Additional District General Akhil Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the scene. After a preliminary inquiry, a physical training instructor (PTI) was suspended, as he was the prime suspect. Senior officials have denied any incidents of hidden camera recordings but admitted to misbehavior by the PTI.

Investigation progress 'Forced to bathe in the open' "The women constables have had their meals today, and the protest is still ongoing. We are trying to persuade them to return to their rooms," said Commandant Ashok Kumar. Some women also alleged that they were forced to bathe in the open. This claim was also dismissed by Commandant Kumar, who said, "It's not that they are bathing in the open. They are unwilling to bathe together, so I have decided to install partitions in the washrooms to ensure privacy."

Official response PAC IG's statement on the matter Commandant Kumar also said frequent power cuts disrupted generator supply and affected sleep, leading to protests. PAC Inspector General Dr. Preetinder Singh said senior officials reached the spot after "some women constable recruits raised concerns." He claimed a technical fault caused temporary disruptions in the power and water supply. The electricity issue was resolved promptly after discussions, he added. Singh also said strict action would be taken against those spreading false information on social media.