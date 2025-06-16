What's the story

At least 40 Hindu families in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district have reportedly decided to sell their houses after a communal clash in June.

The incident, which took place on June 3 in the Muslim-majority Chhota Pura area, allegedly left these families living in fear of violence and harassment, per TOI.

They accused the district administration of not addressing their concerns, forcing them to consider relocation.