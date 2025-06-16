'No choice': Hindu families sell Azamgarh homes after communal clash
What's the story
At least 40 Hindu families in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district have reportedly decided to sell their houses after a communal clash in June.
The incident, which took place on June 3 in the Muslim-majority Chhota Pura area, allegedly left these families living in fear of violence and harassment, per TOI.
They accused the district administration of not addressing their concerns, forcing them to consider relocation.
Community impact
Families fear violence, abuse
The families living in the Mubarakpur police station area of Azamgarh have reportedly put up "house for sale" posters outside their homes.
They alleged that they have been facing violence, abuse, and harassment for playing music or DJs during religious and wedding functions.
On June 3, women and girls in Bamhaur were performing pre-wedding rituals when youths from the Muslim community began filming them.
When the women urged them not to record, the youths allegedly engaged in sexual harassment.
Clash details
Clash over pre-wedding rituals
After the women raised the alarm, men from their families arrived, and the two groups clashed, resulting in eight injuries.
"This is not the first time. Every time we play bhajans, use loudspeakers for Holi or Diwali....organize a wedding DJ, there's objection, threats, and eventually abuse," said a 52-year-old resident.
"We were born here. But now we are being treated as intruders."
The injured were taken to the hospital, while the Mubarakpur police registered a case and arrested six accused.
Official response
Police assure families of adequate presence
Azamgarh ASP Madhuvan Kumar Singh told TOI, "We have taken note of reports that some families are planning to migrate. We have contacted them and assured them of adequate police presence to ensure their safety."
Mubarakpur police station in-charge Nihan Nandan said the frequency of police patrols had been increased in the area after the incident to maintain peace.