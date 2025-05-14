Gorakhpur zoo, Etawah safari closed after tigress succumbs to H5N1
What's the story
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have shut the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur and the Etawah Lion Safari temporarily after a tigress at the Gorakhpur zoo, named Shakti, died of the H5N1 avian influenza virus.
The closure is a precautionary measure taken amid fears of potential virus spread among animals and staff members.
Activities at the Gorakhpur wildlife center will remain suspended until May 21.
Deaths
Recent animal fatalities at Gorakhpur zoo
Four animals have died at the Gorakhpur facility in the last few weeks. These include two tigers, a leopard, and a female wolf.
The latest casualty was Mona, a female leopard who was transferred from Kanpur a few days ago.
She died on Thursday after Shakti (the female tiger) died on May 7 and Bhairavi (the female wolf) died on May 9.
Animal health
Symptoms observed in deceased animals
According to a zoo official, both Shakti and Bhairavi had reduced water intake and eventually exhibited organ failure.
Samples of the animals were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, as well as to the NIHSAD in Bhopal.
Though Shakti's infection with H5N1 has been confirmed, results for Bhairavi are awaited.
Health scare
Pataudi's illness raises concerns over potential transmission
The sickness of another tiger, Pataudi, who was recently shifted to Kanpur Zoo for treatment, has caused more worries about possible virus spread.
In response, the authorities have shut down Etawah Lion Safari and its Asiatic Lion Breeding Center from May 14-20 as a precaution.
Safari staff have also been asked to report any illness in themselves or their families.
Precautionary steps
Etawah Lion Safari implements strict health measures
Animal enclosures are now restricted, and access to them is controlled. Caretakers have been asked to alert veterinary staff immediately if animals show unusual lethargy, appetite loss, etc.
Furthermore, all tiger reserves in the state, including Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amangarh Tiger Reserve in Bijnore, Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot, and Suhelva Tiger Reserve in Balrampur, have been placed on high alert.