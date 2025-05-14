What's the story

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have shut the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur and the Etawah Lion Safari temporarily after a tigress at the Gorakhpur zoo, named Shakti, died of the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

The closure is a precautionary measure taken amid fears of potential virus spread among animals and staff members.

Activities at the Gorakhpur wildlife center will remain suspended until May 21.