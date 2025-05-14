What's the story

A resident of Thiruchendurai in Tamil Nadu, Sreeman Chandrasekar, has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

In his petition, he alleges that the whole of Thiruchendurai village, over 300 acres, is claimed as Waqf property by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.

Chandrasekar's application came in response to a writ petition challenging the act by Maulana Arshad Madani, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader.