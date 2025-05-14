Entire Tamil Nadu village claimed as Waqf; native approaches SC
What's the story
A resident of Thiruchendurai in Tamil Nadu, Sreeman Chandrasekar, has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.
In his petition, he alleges that the whole of Thiruchendurai village, over 300 acres, is claimed as Waqf property by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.
Chandrasekar's application came in response to a writ petition challenging the act by Maulana Arshad Madani, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader.
Application details
Chandrasekar's application highlights historical inconsistencies
Chandrasekar's application states the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board claims the famous Chandrasekara Swamy Temple too, even though its 1,500-year history predates Islam by a century.
"The applicant has his land in village in Thiruchendurai and Waqf Board Claims entire village as its own property thus affecting applicant which has consequently prompted the applicant to approach this Hon'ble Court by way of the present intervention application," it read.
Background
Family history and surprise revelation
Chandrasekar's family has been living in Thiruchendurai for generations, with his father being one of the oldest residents.
However, in September 2022, he and many other families were shocked to discover that their entire village, along with five temples, had been claimed as Waqf property.
This came to light when a farmer tried to sell his land for his daughter's wedding, but he was asked by the Sub Register officer to get a No Objection Certificate from the Waqf Board.
Property rights
Ownership and registration concerns
Chandrasekar's petition claims all property owners in the village have had Encumbrance Certificates since 1950. His mother's land and house, bought from a retired HC judge in 1917, are included.
But when the villagers raised concerns with the State Waqf Board, Waqf officials provided flimsy reasoning, such as "once a waqf, always a waqf."
A bench led by new Chief Justice BR Gavai will hear the petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act on Thursday.