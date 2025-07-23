'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Everything to know

Netflix 's hit K-drama All of Us Are Dead is set to return for a second season after a long wait since its initial release in 2022. The show, based on Joo Dong Geun's webtoon, was a global sensation in 2022 with 560 million viewing hours in its first month alone. It dominated Netflix's Top 10 in over 90 countries. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season!

New faces New characters will join the cast in Season 2 The second season will introduce new characters to the mix. Kim Si Eun and Roh Jae Won will join the cast along with Lee Min Jae (Weak Hero: Class 2) and Yoon Ga I (Undercover High School). These new additions will play original characters created for the updated timeline of the show.

Familiar faces Some familiar faces will also return for the new season The second season will also see the return of some familiar faces. Park Ji Hu will reprise her role as Nam On Jo, a character from Season 1, who'll be haunted by the trauma of surviving a zombie outbreak. Yoon Chan Young (Cheong San), Cho Yi Hyun (Nam Ra), and Lomon (Su Hyeok) are also returning. The show will be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam Su, with Chun Sung-il penning the script.

Storyline Here's what happens in Season 2 The second season will pick up from where the first left off, but with a time leap. Nam is now a university student in Seoul, haunted by memories of the zombie outbreak at Hyosan High. Just when she thinks she's safe, a new wave of infection hits the city. She meets a new group of students who have already figured out how to survive this madness.