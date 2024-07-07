After K-drama pick-up, 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint' anime adaptation announced
The popular manhwa (Korean web novel) series, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, is set to receive an anime adaptation. The official announcement was made on Sunday, July 7, 2024, during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2024. Accompanying the announcement was a short teaser video that gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming adaptation of this hit web novel by singNsong.
Aniplex to adapt 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint' anime
Aniplex, a well-known animation production company, will be adapting the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint anime. The information was shared by @animetvjp on X during the Anime Expo 2024. However, details about which animation studio will handle the project are yet to be disclosed. A release window for the anime has also not been announced at this time.
Teaser trailer released for 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint' anime
A teaser trailer was released alongside the announcement of the anime adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The trailer provides fans with a sneak peek into the story, featuring excerpts and panels from the manhwa. It includes scenes of characters Dokja and Joonghyuk clashing, hinting at some exciting action in the upcoming series. This comes after a K-drama based on the web novel, starring heavyweights Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, is already in the production stage.